XTN

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

January 18, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of XTN were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 1.6% with over 28.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings, off about 3% on volume of over 23.3 million shares. Daseke is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.4% on the day, while Hawaiian Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

