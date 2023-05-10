News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMMO

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 211,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of XMMO were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Celsius Holdings, trading up about 22.8% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 2.5% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Axon Enterprise is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 14.3%.

