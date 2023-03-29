Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VLUE

Markets
March 29, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 421,000. Shares of VLUE were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 6.2% with over 36.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, up about 6% on volume of over 31.8 million shares.

