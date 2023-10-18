News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

October 18, 2023 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 744,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading off about 3.1% with over 49.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 0.6% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Nasdaq is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Albemarle is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

