News & Insights

Markets
SPYX

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

May 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 199,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 8.4% with over 76.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.4% on volume of over 72.9 million shares. Generac Holdlings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 15.8% on the day, while Estee Lauder Companies is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPYX
AMD
TSLA
GNRC
EL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.