Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 6.2% with over 53.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 1.6% on volume of over 38.0 million shares. Deere is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.4% on the day, while Autodesk is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

