SPMO

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

March 08, 2023 — 12:14 pm EST

The Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 179,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of SPMO were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Occidental Petroleum, trading up about 1.2% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 0.6% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Molson Coors Beverage is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4% on the day, while Valero Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

