The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 120,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of RWK were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kohls, trading up about 6.5% with over 27.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, up about 2.4% on volume of over 17.7 million shares. Lattice Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.