The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 533,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of RWJ were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Lumen Technologies, trading off about 5.6% with over 20.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abercrombie & Fitch, up about 23.1% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Iteos Therapeutics is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 26.8% on the day, while Cvr Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWJ

