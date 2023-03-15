Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA

March 15, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 254,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of QABA were off about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading down about 19.3% with over 41.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Old National Bancorp, off about 3.5% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Heritage Commerce is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.9% on the day.

