The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 237,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of PWV were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 3.6% with over 16.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 1.4% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Nucor is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while Cigna is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV

