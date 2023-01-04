Markets
PWV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV

January 04, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 237,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of PWV were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 3.6% with over 16.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 1.4% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Nucor is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while Cigna is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWV
BAC
PFE
NUE
CI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.