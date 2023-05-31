The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 579,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of PGJ were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 0.5% with over 50.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JD.COM, up about 1.1% on volume of over 15.0 million shares. Chindata Group Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 13.8% on the day, while TH International is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

