News & Insights

Markets
PGJ

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

May 31, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 579,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of PGJ were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 0.5% with over 50.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JD.COM, up about 1.1% on volume of over 15.0 million shares. Chindata Group Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 13.8% on the day, while TH International is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGJ
NIO
JD
CD
THCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.