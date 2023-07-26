The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 132,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Snap, trading off about 17.7% with over 95.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.5% on volume of over 70.0 million shares. RPM International is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 10.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

