The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 123,000. Shares of PBUS were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 0.5% with over 109.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 3.5% on volume of over 100.2 million shares. Wolfspeed is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 12.9% on the day, while Generac Holdlings is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

