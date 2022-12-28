Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 310,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 2.6% with over 136.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 2% on volume of over 45.8 million shares. Generac Holdlings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Erie Indemnity is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 7.3%.

