The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of PBP were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading down about 1.5% with over 58.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 3.4% on volume of over 37.1 million shares. Intuitive Surgical is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 12.6% on the day, while CDW is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 13.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.