Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rivian Automotive, trading down about 0.2% with over 12.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, up about 2.5% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Archer Aviation is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Brookfield Renewable is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD
