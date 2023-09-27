The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 124,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PBD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rivian Automotive, trading down about 0.2% with over 12.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, up about 2.5% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Archer Aviation is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Brookfield Renewable is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

