News & Insights

Markets
PBD

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

September 27, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 124,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PBD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rivian Automotive, trading down about 0.2% with over 12.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, up about 2.5% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Archer Aviation is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Brookfield Renewable is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBDVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBD
RIVN
LCID
ACHR
BEPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.