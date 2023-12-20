The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 950,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 199,000. Shares of MDYV were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sunrun, trading up about 1.1% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, off about 0.8% on volume of over 7.3 million shares. Enersys is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.