The First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 137,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of MARB were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were First Horizon, trading up about 2.8% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tegna, off about 0.5% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Irobot is lagging other components of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MARB

