The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 239,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of LDSF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ishares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading up about 0.1% with over 489,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 322,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

