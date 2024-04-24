Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group (AAL), trading off about 1.2% with over 12.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies (UBER), down about 3.8% on volume of over 11.5 million shares. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYT
