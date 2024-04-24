The iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 548,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 279,000. Shares of IYT were down about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group (AAL), trading off about 1.2% with over 12.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies (UBER), down about 3.8% on volume of over 11.5 million shares. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYT

