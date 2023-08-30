The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 238,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of IPAC were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 2.1% with over 6.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Futu Holdings, up about 0.5% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

