The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of IGM were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 7.3% with over 97.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Digital Holdings, up about 4.2% on volume of over 87.8 million shares. Semtech is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Coherent is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 15.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

