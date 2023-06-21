News & Insights

Markets
IGM

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

June 21, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of IGM were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 7.3% with over 97.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Digital Holdings, up about 4.2% on volume of over 87.8 million shares. Semtech is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Coherent is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 15.3%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGM
PLTR
MARA
SMTC
COHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.