Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 292,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading down about 0.6% with over 42,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund, up about 1.1% on volume of over 10,000 shares. First Trust Bick Index Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.1%.

