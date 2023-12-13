Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tellurian, trading down about 2% with over 31.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, down about 0.6% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Clean Energy Fuels is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEO
