Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEO

December 13, 2023 — 02:22 pm EST

The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 159,000. Shares of IEO were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tellurian, trading down about 2% with over 31.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, down about 0.6% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Clean Energy Fuels is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.2% on the day.

