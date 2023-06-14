Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDU

The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 209,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of IDU were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 1.4% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, off about 0.1% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Stericycle is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while Sunrun is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

