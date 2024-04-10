Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Coinbase Global (COIN), trading up about 2.3% with over 4.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets (HOOD), down about 0.1% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while Open Lending (LPRO) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.