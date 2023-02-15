The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 463,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of HEEM were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nio, trading up about 0.3% with over 24.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund, off about 1.2% on volume of over 21.7 million shares. Tal Education Group America is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Buenaventura Mining is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.