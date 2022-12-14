The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Iqiyi, trading off about 6.2% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, up about 0.6% on volume of over 16.4 million shares. Tal Education Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.