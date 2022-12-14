Markets
HAWX

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX

December 14, 2022 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Iqiyi, trading off about 6.2% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, up about 0.6% on volume of over 16.4 million shares. Tal Education Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAWX
IQ
NIO
TAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.