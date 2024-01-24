Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 195,000. Shares of GXC were up about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading off about 1.9% with over 48.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and KE Holdings, up about 2.7% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. I-mab - American is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.7% on the day, while Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

