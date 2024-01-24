News & Insights

Markets
GXC

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

January 24, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 195,000. Shares of GXC were up about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading off about 1.9% with over 48.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and KE Holdings, up about 2.7% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. I-mab - American is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.7% on the day, while Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXC
NIO
BEKE
IMAB
DQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.