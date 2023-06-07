The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 193,000. Shares of FXZ were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 0.1% with over 10.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, up about 1.7% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Mosaic is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4% on the day, while SSR Mining is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

