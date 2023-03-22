Markets
FTXN

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

March 22, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 192,000. Shares of FTXN were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Southwestern Energy, trading off about 2.9% with over 18.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, off about 1.1% on volume of over 15.9 million shares. Pbf Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Tellurian is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

