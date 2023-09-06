Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXG

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 126,000. Shares of FTXG were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Coca-cola, trading down about 0.5% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and The Kraft Heinz, up about 0.1% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. National Beverage is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

