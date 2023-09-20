The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of FTHI were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 0.4% with over 45.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.2% on volume of over 23.2 million shares. Coty is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while Warner Music Group is lagging other components of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

