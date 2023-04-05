Markets
FTC

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

April 05, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 213,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FTC were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 2.8% with over 27.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 1.6% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Valero Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTCVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTC
NVDA
UBER
VLO
ENPH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.