The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 213,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FTC were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 2.8% with over 27.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 1.6% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Valero Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.