FPXI

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPXI

December 21, 2022 — 01:43 pm EST

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 958,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of FPXI were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were LI Auto, trading up about 2.8% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinduoduo, up about 0.3% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Takeda Pharmaceutical is lagging other components of the First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF, trading higher by about 0.3%.

