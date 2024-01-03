The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 194,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FNK were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Medical Properties Trust, trading off about 2.4% with over 10.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, off about 6.2% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Axis Capital Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while ADT is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

