The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 254,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of FNK were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Lumen Technologies, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hanesbrands, off about 1.9% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Alight is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while Matson is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.