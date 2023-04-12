Markets
EMGF

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

April 12, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

The iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 147,000. Shares of EMGF were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pdd Holdings, trading down about 5.3% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lufax Holding, down about 7.2% on volume of over 7.3 million shares. Cemex is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.7% on the day.

