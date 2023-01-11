The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 3.5% with over 33.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lufax Holding, up about 9.7% on volume of over 21.6 million shares. Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

