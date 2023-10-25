News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DTD

October 25, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

October 25, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 504,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of DTD were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.7% with over 47.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 2.7% on volume of over 36.1 million shares. Msa Safety is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.6% on the day, while Marketaxess Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 11.3%.

