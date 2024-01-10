The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 581,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of DJD were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading down about 0.4% with over 18.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 0.9% on volume of over 15.7 million shares. Home Depot is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while Walgreens Boots Alliance is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.