The First Trust BICK Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of BICK were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 17.9% with over 114.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Xpeng, up about 42.9% on volume of over 107.6 million shares. Azure Power Global is lagging other components of the First Trust BICK Index Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BICK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.