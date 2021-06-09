Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

The SPDR— S&P— Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 811,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 125,000. Shares of XTN were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 0.6% with over 12.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, up about 0.2% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Hawaiian Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.5% on the day, while Arcbest is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

