Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XRT

The SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 18.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 3.4 million. Shares of XRT were up about 12.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Gamestop, trading up about 133.2% with over 54.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, up about 13.4% on volume of over 46.9 million shares. L Brands is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 9.1%.

