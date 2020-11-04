Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XPH were up about 5.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 4.4% with over 21.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, up about 7.7% on volume of over 15.1 million shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 20.3% on the day, while Perrigo is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

