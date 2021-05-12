Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMHQ

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 99,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of XMHQ were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Darling Ingredients, trading up about 3.3% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Steel Dynamics, off about 4.2% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. KB Home is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.7%.

