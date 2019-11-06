Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VV

The Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 702,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 207,000. Shares of VV were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Uber Technologies (UBER), trading off about 4.2% with over 109.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric (GE), up about 0.8% on volume of over 43.6 million shares. Coty (COTY) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14% on the day, while Altice Usa (ATUS) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 20.1%.

