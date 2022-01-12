Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWV

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 178,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of VTWV were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading down about 1.3% with over 16.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fuelcell Energy, down about 0.7% on volume of over 9.8 million shares. Ebix is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 13.9% on the day, while Theravance Biopharma is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

