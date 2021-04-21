Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONG

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 109,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of VONG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 0.1% with over 32.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 2.3% on volume of over 16.8 million shares. Intuitive Surgical is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.7% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

